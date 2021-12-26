Celebrating with the Dons fans was ‘the best feeling there is’

Peter Kioso joins Scott Twine in celebration after Dons came from 2-0 down against Lincoln City to win it 3-2 in the final minute

There aren’t many better feelings than scoring a last minute winner in front of the away fans, according to Scott Twine.

Though it took a heavy deflection off former Dons defender Regan Poole en route past Lincoln keeper Josh Griffiths, Twine’s second goal of the game in the 90th minute at Sincil Bank snatched victory from the jaws of defeat - a win which had looked so unlikely just 45 minutes earlier.

Read More Dons were read the riot act by Manning at half-time at Lincoln

Trailing 2-0 after just eight minutes, Twine pulled one back on the hour mark as he capitalised on a mistake from the Imps defence before Matt O’Riley’s equaliser 15 minutes later. His winner, coming as the clock struck 90 minutes, sparked wild scenes of celebration in the 333 travelling Dons supporters behind the goal - a feeling Twine said is: “the best feeling there is - it's what I play football for.

“If we don't win, or I don't play well, I go home frustrated but to win the game, to score two goals there is no better feeling. The fans were brilliant, even after the poor start we made. Thankfully they go home with the three points.

“It's the most I've enjoyed my football in my life and that's thanks to everyone - the players, staff and the fans. I'm loving it.”

Speaking about his goals, he said: “For the first, I was going to take a touch but I saw the keeper coming, so I let it slide across my body and tucked it away with my left foot so I was happy with that one.