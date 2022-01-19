Celtic make move for Dons’ Matt O’Riley

Matt O’Riley has been tipped to join Celtic for a seven-figure fee

Scottish giants Celtic have got Matt O’Riley in their crosshairs as the Dons midfielder looks set to move north of the border for a seven-figure fee.

The 21-year-old has been in sensational form for Liam Manning’s side this season, scoring seven goals in 30 appearances this term. A regular in his 12 months at Stadium MK so far, O’Riley had been training with Dons for six months after leaving Fulham in the summer of 2020 before penning a deal last January.

Becoming a key man in Dons’ midfield this season, O’Riley had been a target for former Dons boss Russell Martin, who was also sniffing around Harry Darling having already signed keeper Andrew Fisher, but O’Riley appears to be heading to Scotland rather than Wales as Celtic make their approach.