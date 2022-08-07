Centre-back pair forming a strong relationship already at MK Dons

The fast-growing relationship between Warren O’Hora and Jack Tucker is looking a positive one for MK Dons already.

While the opening 20 minutes or so against Cambridge United last week were shaky from new signing Tucker’s perspective, the typically level-headed and collected O’Hora has ensured Dons’ new-look four-man defence has remained firm for the most part.

Against Sheffield Wednesday, apart from a cross in the opening minute dropping between the pair to the feet of Barry Bannan, the pair ensured strikers Josh Windass and Callum Paterson were left to feed largely off scraps - though Windass was able to convert from the spot after being downed by Dean Lewington on 22 minutes to score the only goal of the game.

A lot of attention has been shone on Tucker after he was charged with stepping into the shoes left by Harry Darling who departed for Swansea this summer, and forming a quick early relationship with O’Hora alongside him has been a real positive for head coach Liam Manning.

“When you look at Woz and Tucks together, they looked fantastic,” said Manning after the Wednesday game. “I thought the control we had against an experienced side was much better.

“The pair were terrific. We were on the front foot a lot more with a high back line.

“Jack is someone who has a large number of games under him but he has been playing a different style, so he's been making different decisions to the ones he's asked to make now.

“I thought he was a huge positive - he showed his physicality, he read the game well, he defended well and made some good decisions as well. A solid performance for him and Woz.”

Speaking on Friday, Tucker said he has already picked up a lot from working with O’Hora and captain Dean Lewington since his summer move from Gillingham.

Tucker said: “You know what you're going to get from Woz every game, he is a very solid and reliable centre-half. I've come in and tried pick up on what he does as a centre-half to impliment into my game.

