Chaddy sends good luck message to MK Dons ahead of FA Cup derby clash

The former MK Dons ace sent a video message to the club in support ahead of the FA Cup first round

MK Dons legend Luke Chadwick has sent the club a good luck message ahead of next weekend’s FA Cup first round clash against rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Former Manchester United winger Chadwick played in the first game between the sides back in 2012 as part of his 246 outings for the side from MK1 between 2008 and 2014.

Shying away from media duties during his playing days, Chadwick has become a hit on social media recently, posting videos answering questions from fans and commenters about his playing days.

Dons will take on AFC Wimbledon next Sunday, November 3, at Stadium MK in what will be the 17th meeting between the sides, but only the second in the world’s oldest knockout trophy competition.

The first, of course, was the first meeting back in 2012, when Jon Otsemobor’s stoppage time ‘Heel of God’ lobbed keeper Neil Sullivan to send Dons into the next round.

Chadwick sent a video message to his former club ahead of the game, wishing them luck while recounting his part in the first clash.

“I wanted to wish everyone all the best for the massive upcoming FA Cup game against AFC Wimbledon. It will be a massive occasion.

“I remember playing in the first ever meeting against them at Stadium MK when Stephen Gleeson scored an absolute worldie, and Jon Otsemobor scored the Heel of God at the very end. I hope you can create similar memories.”