Chadwick "always on the side of MK Dons" in rivalry with AFC Wimbledon

The ex-Manchester United man played in the first game between the clubs

Former Premier League winner Luke Chadwick has opened up on the rivalry between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon, and said he will always back his former club.

The popular winger made 246 appearances for MK Dons between 2008 and 2014, helping them to reach three League One play-off semi-finals before departing for boyhood club Cambridge United.

Chadwick featured in the historic first meeting between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon in 2012 in the FA Cup, coming off in the final minute of the game before Jon Ostemobor’s famous ‘Heel of God’ goal to secure the win for the hosts at Stadium MK.

Now something of a social media star, Chadwick, 44, regularly answers questions from his 36,000+ followers on Tiktok. Recently, he was asked about the heated rivalry between the two clubs and he made clear where his allegiances still lie.

Chadwick said: “I played over 200 games for MK Dons, and I have a massive amount of respect for the club. I know though that a lot of people haven’t because of the way the club was moved from Wimbledon to Milton Keynes.

“In my opinion, Pete Winkelman did an incredible job of building the club and without a doubt, Wimbledon was born again and have done incredibly to get to where they are.

“I completely understand the rivalry and where it comes from but for me, I will always be on the side of MK Dons.”