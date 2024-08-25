Chairman to meet with recruitment team ahead of final week of transfer window

MK Dons owner Fahad Al Ghanim | Jane Russell

It is set to be a busy week at MK Dons ahead of the transfer deadline

Owner Fahad Al Ghanim will meet with MK Dons’ recruitment team on Monday to discuss plans for the final week of the transfer window.

Dons have brought in 12 new faces to the group already this summer, but head coach Mike Williamson hopes for another couple of bodies to be added to his squad before Friday night’s closure.

With the extra backing understood to be brought by the Kuwait-led consortium, transfer plans have changed course in the last couple of weeks since the takeover. And in the lead up to the window closing, Williamson expects it to be a busy week off the field as they look to add the final pieces.

“It's an important week for the club,” said the head coach. “It will be similar to the last couple of weeks, I think.

“The chairman is very keen, he wants to give us everything he can to help us be successful. We're meeting with him on Monday to discuss the strategy moving forward but I don't know what it will look like as yet, but it will be busy I think.”

“You always want more quality in,” midfielder Alex Gilbey added. “We've got so much in the dressing room, it's an exciting time, but you want to play with the best. Some of those we've signed are unbelievable.”