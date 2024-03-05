Chameleon Stags are capable of switching styles when they need to

Mike Williamson

League Two leaders Mansfield Town are capable of finding multiple different ways of hurting teams, according to MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson.

Nigel Clough's side are three points clear at the top of the pile, and have won five of their last six games in their march towards automatic promotion. Their home form has been sparkling recently too, scoring 14 goals in their last two games at Field Mill.

Dons head to Nottinghamshire tonight (Tuesday) for the first clash of the season against the Stags, with Williamson saying his side must be wary of opposition's ability to switch styles if they are to come away with anything from the game.

"Mansfield can mix their game up so well," said Williamson. "They can go long, they've got the physicality, they can play through the thirds too, and they have extremely good players too that are always looking to cause problems.

"They have a very experienced manager, with a wealth of talent. We've been watching them, they're probably the most threatening team in terms of the firepower and quality they have in their squad. We know the pitch will play a part, but for both teams.