Championship Birmingham await MK Dons Women in FA Cup fourth round

MK Dons Women celebrate scoring against Worcester

MK Dons Women will take on Women's Championship side Birmingham City in fourth round of the Women's FA Cup next month.

Second-half goals from Lucy Wood (2) and Laura Mitchell secured Dons' spot in the hat for the draw on Sunday with a comfortable 3-0 win over Worcester City.

The sides went in goal-less at the interval despite Leyla O'Brien hitting the crossbar in the opening 10 minutes for Dons, and then forcing the Worcester keeper into a save, while returning Megan Attenborough also saw an effort fly off target.

Wood would have the final chance of the first-half, but found the back of the net five minutes after the turnaround, firing Hannah Warren's pass into the roof of the net from the edge of the box.

Mitchell stuck away her ninth goal of the season 15 minutes later, converting Attenborough's ball, before Wood got her second of the day four minutes later to wrap up.