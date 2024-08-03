Championship opposition has been great for MK Dons' preparation

Callum Hendry | Jane Russell

Striker Callum Hendry is excited for what the season can bring after two good outings against Championship opposition.

MK Dons gave a good account of themselves against both Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle this week as they ramped up their preparations for the League Two season, which kicks off next Saturday.

Hendry, a summer signing from Salford City, started both games against the Championship pair at Stadium MK, and though Dons tasted defeat in the final game against Plymouth, he feels his side go into the new campaign with a head of steam.

“I enjoyed it,” he said speaking after the game with Arygle. “Today was similar to the Portsmouth game. We've gone toe-to-toe with two Championship teams, we've worked on patterns, how we want to play this season, and we've got a lot out of it. It has been a really good exercise.

“You don't (pay attention to the result) in pre-season but... you do as a footballer! It's in your nature. You don't want to lose any game. But this is how we'll play.

“The way we reacted to the goal, how we played before it too, I thought we were excellent. Taking the goal away from the game, we were brilliant and it stands us in really good stead for next weekend against Bradford.

“We're ready for it, but you can sense it with the fans too. We're all on the same page and we're ready to go.”