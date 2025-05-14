Championship play-off heartbreak for trio of former MK Dons

It was a disappointing end to the season for some former MK Dons

The Championship play-offs proved a heartbreaking experience for three former MK Dons.

Ex-head coach Liam Manning led Bristol City to their first Championship play-off experience for 17 years with their sixth place finish, leading them to take on Sheffield United.

City were closer in points to relegated Luton Town (19) than the Blades (22), who finished third. United flexed their muscles in both legs, winning 3-0 at both Ashton Gate and Bramall Lane to see them through to the final with a change to make an immediate Premier League return.

Former Dons Player of the Year Scott Twine was an unused substitute in the first leg, and played 58 minutes in the second leg, with both he and Manning suffering play-off disappointment three years on from their 21/22 heartbreak at Stadium MK at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers.

Sheffield United will face Sunderland in the final at Wembley later this month after an extra time winner from Dan Ballard saw them past Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Dons academy product Brandon Thomas-Asante started the first leg for the Sky Blues, which saw Sunderland win 2-1 at the Coventry Building Society Stadium. He then came off the bench in extra time at the Stadium of Light, but could not help his side see the game out.