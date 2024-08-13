Championship quality was too much for Dons in Carabao Cup thumping

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson’s reaction to MK Dons’ Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Watford

Mike Williamson admitted the gulf between MK Dons and Championship side Watford was evident from the opening whistle after his side were humbled 5-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

A Tom Ince hat-trick headlined the Hornets’ victory, with Mattie Pollock and Kwadwo Baah also finding the back of the net on a difficult night for Dons at Vicarage Road.

Two divisions separate the sides, and Tom Cleverley’s side looked to control the game from kick-off, going in 2-0 to the good at the break. Dons rallied in the second-half after three changes at the interval, but errors from keeper Nathan Harness allowed Watford to inflate the scoreline by the end.

“It was a difficult night for a some of the lads,” said Williamson. “I think it will only open their eyes to the levels we have to aspire to get to.

“Credit should go to the quality of Watford. From the start, physically and mentally they were on the front foot. It took us a while to get to grips with the way they moved the ball but in the second-half we reacted well.

“For 30 minutes it was very good. In the second-half, we made changes and our energy increased. Picking up second balls really gave us a platform and we moved the ball well.

“But we conceded goals and it took the wind out of our sails. There are no excuses, but there was a difference in class tonight. We created a few good chances and were unlucky not to score, but with a break and a bit of brilliance, we were 3-0 down. Emotionally, we were in a very different place after that.

“It's a good marker against a very good team, and when they made changes, they got stronger.”