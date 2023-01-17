Championship side rumoured to be interested in former Dons boss

Former MK Dons boss Liam Manning has been linked with another vacant managerial seat, this time with Championship side Cardiff City.

Following the sacking of Mark Hudson on Saturday, with the Bluebirds sat 21st in the Championship, Manning has been heavily linked with a move to Wales.

Advertisement

Neil Warnock is currently the favourite to take over the Cardiff City hotseat, returning to the club where he spent three years between 2016-1, with current caretaker boss Dean Whitehead second favourite, while Manning’s odds were cut from 16/1 to 10/1 overnight.