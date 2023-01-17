Championship side rumoured to be interested in former Dons boss
The rumour mill has thrown Manning into the hat for another vacant EFL job
Former MK Dons boss Liam Manning has been linked with another vacant managerial seat, this time with Championship side Cardiff City.
Following the sacking of Mark Hudson on Saturday, with the Bluebirds sat 21st in the Championship, Manning has been heavily linked with a move to Wales.
Neil Warnock is currently the favourite to take over the Cardiff City hotseat, returning to the club where he spent three years between 2016-1, with current caretaker boss Dean Whitehead second favourite, while Manning’s odds were cut from 16/1 to 10/1 overnight.
Last week, 37-year-old Manning was tipped to take over at League One side Portsmouth but it appears recently sacked Peterborough United boss Grant McCann could be in line to take over at Fratton Park.