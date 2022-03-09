Chance of a hat-trick for Manning as he earns Manager of the Month nomination again

Liam Manning could make it a hat-trick of Manager of the Month awards after he was nominated for February.

Liam Manning could make it a hat-trick of Manager of the Month awards and a second in a row after earning another nomination for the month of February.

Dons let in just three goals in six unbeaten games last month as they collected another 14 points towards their aim of automatic promotion, beating the likes of Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers en route to establishing themselves in third spot in League One.

Like his previous nominations, Manning was eager to share the accolade with his players and staff, saying his involvement only comes as a result of everyone’s hard work at the club.

“It has been a terrific month, the lads have done a great job,” he said. “But as we’ve said before: the message doesn’t change. I can only be as good as the people around me, that’s staff and players.

“We’ve shown progress over the course of the season and that comes from hard workd and dedication from everyone.

“I’m sure I played my part but I’m only as good as the people around me.

“I’m learning all the time, I’m still evolving throughout the season as well.

“I’m in an environment where people are happy to challenge me and support me when I need it too.

“The biggest thing is how hard we work to build the culture here. From there, we can evolve performances.

“A lot of my time and energy goes into developing the culture, and from there it helps us on the pitch.”

Manning, who also won the prize in September and January, faces tough opposition to make it a hat-trick.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne helped his side to 19 points from a possible 21 last month.

Darren Moore guided Sheffield Wednesday to five wins out of six in February, moving them into play-off contention.

And Gillingham boss Neil Harris helped shore his side up after taking over in Janury, helping them to 11 points from seven games to give them hope of avoiding the drop.