Changes expected for Dons’ tough FA Cup trip to Portsmouth

Liam Manning is likely to welcome back many of his MK Dons first-teamers for the FA Cup trip to Portsmouth on Saturday.

After making eight changes to his side for the Papa John’s Trophy win over Newport County in the week, Manning was coy on his team selection for the game at Fratton Park when speaking ahead of the game, but coming up against a fellow League One side, it is likely to look more akin to the regular side.

“The team I pick for Saturday will be one I think can win the game,” said the head coach. “We will go into it prepared and organised, and can compete to win. We'll be going there with a strong side to win.

“It's a tough place to go and a tough team to play against. And sometimes you forget how big a club it is. They've got a big history and a squad to match, which they've invested a lot in. They'll be tough to play against.”

Grant is eager to progress

Conor Grant in action against Newport County on Tuesday night

With Dons still in all the cup competitions at this stage, Conor Grant said they are keen to get past Portsmouth and book a spot in the third round.

With the top flight sides coming into the draw on Monday for the third round, the incentive to beat Pompey is high to potentially earn a big tie.

And the 21-year-old said having grown up watching the FA Cup on TV back in Ireland, he is excited for Saturday’s clash.

“Growing up, we would watch it on TV - it's a great competition,” he said. “There are a lot of good draws in there, and we want to go as far as possible and hopefully get the win against Portsmouth on Saturday.

“We haven't played (Portsmouth) this season, but I watched them on TV recently and they are a good team. We're expecting a tough game, and hopefully we can put in a good performance and beat them.