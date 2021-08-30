Changes in line for Dons for Trophy trip to Burton

Liam Manning will make some key changes to his side for Tuesday night’s trip to Burton Albion in the Papa John’s Trophy

Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy game with Burton Albion will give some of Dons’ fringe players the chance to impress Liam Manning.

The head coach has selected 13 players to start in his first four games, and with just a single week of training, is yet to see some of his team in action on the pitch.

Manning though said he will make changes for the visit to the Pirelli Stadium and the players coming in need to seize their opportunity.

He said: “I can only pick 11 players and three subs, so there are a lot of frustrated guys who want to play and impress and want minutes.