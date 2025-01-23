Changes to set-piece defending was requested by MK Dons players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The players did not feel comfortable with the way it was being done before

Changes to the way MK Dons have defended set-pieces were made at the request of the players recently, but it has proven to be their undoing.

Scott Lindsey’s side have been exposed when it has come to defending free-kicks and corners, notably against Notts County on Boxing Day, while those weaknesses have been further exploited by the likes of Walsall and Fleetwood Town.

The head coach was critical of his players for failing to land on second-balls in particular against the league leaders last Saturday, with set-pieces leading to two of the goals, and it was the same story for both of Fleetwood’s goals on Tuesday.

Asked about his side’s weaknesses from set-pieces, Lindsey said the way they have defended recently has come as a request from the players, and he has demanded to see more from them.

He said: “We have changed the way we defend set-pieces because the players didn't feel right doing what we were doing. And then we concede again. We have to be accountable out there, it's about being brave, puffing your chest out, stepping forward and working hard for the club, for the badge and for the fans, and we've let them down.

“It's my job to pull this around, and I will. I can't work any harder than I am at the moment, but I feel we can on the pitch, we can do more.”