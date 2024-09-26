Changes will be eased in as Lindsey takes charge of first training session

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The head coach will take charge of his first training session later today

New MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey will not try and change too much too quickly when he takes charge of his first training session this morning.

With his appointment confirmed on Wednesday night, Lindsey will have two days of training with his new charges before the club head to south London to take on Bromley on Saturday.

It kick-starts a hectic period for the team, with four games in ten days for the new head coach to contend with before getting extended time on the training ground again.

While the system deployed by Lindsey at the Broadfield Stadium for Crawley is similar, he admitted there are differences to the one which Dons had been using under Mike Williamson, and making big changes immediately would not be on the agenda for him, at least initially.

Instead, he will make tweaks over the coming weeks to get them playing in a way he feels best suits the players.

He said: "There are some things that are similar to what I'm used to, which will make the transition easier for me.

"I'm excited to get on the grass with the players, that's the bit I feel I'm good at. I want to work with them, and we've got two days of training before the Bromley game, so it's all systems go from now on.

"I'll meet them in a meeting first, speak to them and show them where I think we can improve, where we can be better and then we'll go an impliment some ideas in training.

"I don't want to go too deep with my tactics on day one or two, because it's too much to take onboard. I've got to get that balance right, but the players are already in front because the style is very similar to Crawley."

On his side's busy schedule over the next couple of weeks, he added: "That's professional football. We have to prepare, play and recover, that's the process. I feel I get that right quite a lot.

"I'm not saying we'll win all of those games, but we'll be trying. I'm sure we'll go to Bromley first and foremost as the first obstacle and give it all we've got."