Charlton Athletic 0-2 MK Dons: Into the final throws at The Valley
MK Dons are back in action this evening, taking on Charlton Athletic
MK Dons are in action against Charlton Athletic this evening
Get the latest from the game
Charlton Athletic 0-2 MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:42
FULL TIME: Charlton Athletic 0-2 MK Dons
Another away day win for Manning’s men. A dominant second half, in total control after a shaky first period. Both wing-backs with the goals, a clean sheet and three points in the bag.
80 mins: Kasumu comes on
A third change for MK Dons as David Kasumu replaces Josh McEachran for the final 10 minutes
70 mins: Another change for Dons
Scott Twine being wrapped up here with 20 minutes to go, replaced by Theo Corbeanu
64 mins: Changes for both sides
Jonathan Leko replaced by Diallang Jiayesimi for Charlton
Connor Wickham is replaced by Mo Eisa. Good shift from the striker in his first start for Dons.
59 mins: GOAL Kesler-Hayden doubles the lead!
Parrott gets it stuck under his feet in the box but offloads to Wickham who draws a brilliant save from the keeper, but the loose ball is hammered in by KKH who somersaults away in celebration!
51 mins: What a miss for Charlton
Stunning miss from Burstow. The cross goes all the way through to him at the far post and with the goal wide open, the teenager somehow hits it into the ground and it bounces over the bar.
49 mins: Great save from the Charlton keeper
Connor Wickham rises high to get to McEachran’s corner, but his powerful header is well met by MacGillivray, who flies to his right to put it out for another corner.
46 mins: Close effort from Twine
A lively opening minute of the half from Dons’ POV, Famewo fouls Twine on the edge of the box but Twine’s free-kick is low and through the wall, but wide of the post.
Second half
Charlton restart the game
HALF TIME: Charlton Athletic 0-1 MK Dons
Not a classic, and not a particularly good half from Dons but they’re in front through Watson’s second of the season. Parrott with a great chance early on which got trapped under his feet, Twine too got a brief sight of goal before Famewo blocked, and Wickham with what would have been a magnificent solo goal deflected.
At the other end, Charlton have made Dons’ defence look nervous and shaky, but as yet no real clear-cut chances.