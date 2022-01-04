Charlton Athletic 1-0 MK Dons: Leko puts the Addicks ahead in stoppage time
MK Dons set their sights on a spot in the quarter finals of the Papa John's Trophy tonight when they take on Charlton.
MK Dons are in action against Charlton Athletic this evening
Charlton Athletic 1-0 MK Dons: LIVE
FULL TIME: Charlton Athletic 1-0 MK Dons
A real heartbreaker for Dons as they are knocked out of the competition in stoppage time. A good header from Leko to win it, Dons though had good chances themselves to take the lead earlier.
A decent defensive performance but Elerewe’s a big presence and nodded that ball back across for Leko to finish in routine style.
90+1 mins: GOAL Charlton surely score the winner
Dons hearts break as Jonathan Leko surely sends Charlton through. A deep cross to the far post is nodded back across by Deji Elerewe for the dangerous Leko inside the six-yard box to nod past Ravizzoli.
1-0 Charlton
88 mins: Robson hobbles out
A great game tonight from Ethan Robson but it’s cut short as he limps out here, replaced by Josh McEachran for the final couple of minutes.
83 mins: Ravizzoli with the save
While it has been mostly Dons in the last 25 minutes or so, Charlton aren’t out of this as Papa Sourare forces a save from Ravizzoli
73 mins: Dons getting some joy in the final third
Eisa beats the offside trap, fires one in but Harness is a match for it. Robson gets the loose ball on the edge of the box and fizzes is just wide.
MK Dons getting a bit more joy in the final third all of a sudden
69 mins: Kasumu should score
Kasumu should score! Great stuff from Watson, he gets to the byline and cuts back, looked like chance went but he pulls it back for Kasumu who brings out an excellent stop from Harness.
63 mins: Eisa with an opening
The striker should have done better with it really after good one-touch play between Ethan Robson and Hiram Boateng on the edge of the box got Eisa in behind, but under a little bit of pressure he doesn’t get his weight behind it and it’s a tame effort to Harness.
60 mins: Dons make a change
Jay Bird’s evening comes to a close, Josh Martin replaces him.
51 mins: A chance!
Good save from Razvizzoli, Leko skips inside Jules and then Darling to get a shot off, which the keeper gets enough on to put behind.
Second half
MK Dons restart the match.