Charlton Athletic vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

The Valley - home of Charlton Athletic

MK Dons will hope their good record at The Valley will help them to a spot in the quarter final of the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night when they take on Charlton Athletic.

Dons booked their spot in the last 16 in November with a penalty shoot-out win over Leyton Orient, while the Addicks beat Aston Villa U21s in the last round to progress.

Charlton have stuttered through the League One season so far, sitting 13th thus far, 10 points adrift of Dons who sit seventh. And Dons’ record against Charlton at The Valley weighs in their favour too, unbeaten in their last five visits. Last season, they won a thrilling 1-0 in front of 2,000 Charlton fans in December. Overall, Charlton have won eight meetings between the sides, Dons have claimed seven wins and there have been four draws. A draw on the night though will result in a penalty shoot-out.

Dons were victorious when the sides met earlier this season, with goals from Troy Parrott and Mo Eisa in the 2-1 win at Stadium MK. Parrott though will be suspended for the trip to London after he was shown a straight red card in the last minute against Orient, meaning he will miss three matches in the competition.

Dons head into the game off the back of their frustrating 0-0 draw with Gillingham on New Year’s Day, while Charlton have lost their last two games, having won four straight prior to that.

Referee Lee Swabey will take charge of the game. In 15 matches this term, he has booked 33 players, sending off one. His last Dons game was the 1-0 defeat to Blackpool at Stadium MK last March. Damith Bandara and Daniel Bonneywell will run the lines, with Fourth Official Sam Allison.