Charlton Athletic vs MK Dons - form, odds and stats

MK Dons are in desperate need of a bit of luck when they head to The Valley on Tuesday night to take on Charlton Athletic.

Liam Manning’s side are bottom of the table and without a point in their last five matches after losing to Shrewsbury Town, Bristol Rovers, Peterborough United, Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers.

Ben Garner’s side sit seventh in League One having won three straight heading into the game, beating Exeter, Portsmouth and Shrewsbury to hover just outside the play-off spots at this early stage.

The Valley though has been a decent hunting ground for Dons down the years. In fact, it has been over a decade since Dons last lost in league action in south London. Last season, goals from wing-backs Tennai Watson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden secured a 2-0 win for Manning’s side in February, though they were beaten 1-0 in the Papa John’s Trophy there six weeks prior.

Dons are no stranger to midweek encounters at The Valley. In ten visits, seven have been in the week. And in 21 games between the sides in total, only five have been on a Saturday. There isn’t a lot to tell between the sides down the years either, with Dons winning eight, Charlton nine and four draws.

There are a few familiar faces in the Addicks’ squad to MK Dons fans, with Chuks Aneke, Scott Fraser and Conor McGrandles all involved regularly, while two-time Player of the Season Alex Gilbey is currently on loan from The Valley at Stevenage.

Dawson Devoy could return to the squad for Dons having served his three-match suspension after being sent off against Shrewsbury, while Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson remain sidelined but are closing in on returns hopefully before the new year.

Referee Neil Hair will take charge of the game. In eight games, he has flashed 32 yellows and three reds this term. His last Dons game was the 1-0 win over Burton Albion at Stadium MK, when a Max Watters goal was the difference. Nicholas Cooper and Paul Evans will run the lines with Fourth Official Carl Brook.

