Charlton Athletic vs MK Dons: Get the latest from the Papa John’s Trophy
MK Dons set their sights on a spot in the quarter finals of the Papa John’s Trophy tonight when they take on Charlton.
MK Dons are in action against Charlton Athletic this evening
Get the latest from The Valley.
Charlton Athletic vs MK Dons: LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 18:09
The draw for the quarter finals
The Quarter Final draw of the Papa John’s Trophy will take place live on TalkSPORT on Thursday January 6 on the Jim White and Simon Jordan show.
Taking place between 11am-11:30am, White and Jordan will be joined by Garry Monk who won the competition in 2006 with Swansea City, a victory that set the Swans on their way to an illustrious period in the Club’s history, gaining promotion from League Two to the Premier League and winning the EFL Cup.
Charlton’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons’ team to face Charlton Athletic
MK Dons make eight changes to their side this evening from the side which started against Gillingham.
Team: Ravizzoli, Darling, O’Hora, Jules, Ilunga, Watson, Kasumu, Robson, Boateng, Bird, Eisa
Subs: Fisher, Harvie, McEachran, Martin, O’Riley, Twine
An important competition for Dons
Like Charlton, MK Dons are setting their sights on progressing this evening. Dons’ record at The Valley is good and after their frustrating 0-0 draw with Gillingham on Saturday, defender Peter Kioso said he and his team-mates want to get back to winning ways.
Papa John’s Trophy as important as the league for Dons
MK Dons take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley tomorrow night
Team news from the Charlton camp
Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson said he and his side are eager to progress in the competition but will be putting out a much-changed team to the one which lost on New Year’s Day to Wycombe.
“It’s a game we want to win and we’ll put out a strong team for,” he said. “We’ve got good players that find themselves on the bench or out of the squad, so it will be an opportunity for those players.
“I think I could make 11 changes and still have a strong team, I’m not saying that is what I am going to do but it will certainly be an opportunity for the players that have been on the fringes of things to come in and make an impact with a view to wanting to still have a strong team, win the game and progress.”
Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off
Charlton Athletic vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats
A spot in the quarter finals of the Papa John’s Trophy await the winner