Charlton Athletic vs MK Dons: Get the latest from the Papa John’s Trophy

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson said he and his side are eager to progress in the competition but will be putting out a much-changed team to the one which lost on New Year’s Day to Wycombe.

“It’s a game we want to win and we’ll put out a strong team for,” he said. “We’ve got good players that find themselves on the bench or out of the squad, so it will be an opportunity for those players.