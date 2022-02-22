Charlton Athletic vs MK Dons: Two changes tonight for MK Dons as Wickham starts
MK Dons are in action against Charlton Athletic this evening
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 18:47
After scoring his first goal for the club at the weekend, Connor Wickham gets his first start for MK Dons at The Valley, replacing Mo Eisa up front. Kaine Kesler-Hayden also steps in for Daniel Harvie, who is suspended for the next two games.
MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Kesler-Hayden, Watson, Coventry, McEachran, Parrott, Twine, Wickham
Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Kasumu, Eisa, Corbeanu, Boateng, Kemp
Dons performing on the biggest League One stages
Dons have been to some of the biggest arenas in League One this season, and more often than not have left with three points in their pockets.
On Saturday, they brushed aside Sunderland at the Stadium of Light to consolidate their third place in League One, and hope to add The Valley to their growing list of away day victories.
Performing on the big stages is bringing the best out of MK Dons
Wins at some of the biggest stadia in the division have put Dons in great shape in League One
Former Dons in the Charlton side
Charlton have plenty of former Dons talent in their ranks, but two of the three are likely to miss out tonight.
While two-time player of the year Alex Gilbey is in line to get a game this evening, Chuks Aneke is injured and Scott Fraser is still recovering from Covid so is also unlikely to be a part of Johnnie Jackson’s side.
Manning on Charlton
MK Dons return to The Valley this evening for their third match against Charlton of the season. Their last trip came in early January in the Papa John’s Trophy, with both teams making wholesale changes from their usual league sides.
Liam Manning says little can be gleaned from that night but hopes Dons can pick up the win.
Liam Manning
Both sides will look different to that night, so there is not a lot we can take from that. It's a big club with a big history and a big folllowing. It's another tough game to go into. We can only focus on what we do.
