Chelsea keeper ‘looks top class’ at MK Dons so far

Chelsea keeper Jamie Cumming has made a strong start to his loan spell at MK Dons

Dean Lewington has been impressed with goalkeeper Jamie Cumming so far.

The stopper, on loan from Chelsea, swapped Gillingham for MK Dons earlier this month and helped Dons to victory over Portsmouth on his debut, but could do little to prevent Doncaster Rovers winning 1-0 at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Cumming looked impressive at Priestfield this season despite their poor spot in League One, and also made waves while on loan at Stevenage last season with his strong performances.

After Andrew Fisher, Franco Ravizzoli and Laurie Walker, Cumming is the fourth keeper Dons have used this season and from what Lewingon has seen so far of the 22-year-old, he is impressed.

“It was nice to have a full week of training with him,” said Lewington. “He arrived late before the Portsmouth game and we didn't get much time with him. So it was good to have a week to get settled.