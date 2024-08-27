Cheltenham deliver another thumping to MK Dons Women

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 27th Aug 2024, 10:39 BST
Keeper Anna Draper was beaten from the spot against Cheltenham. Pic: CTF PhotographyKeeper Anna Draper was beaten from the spot against Cheltenham. Pic: CTF Photography
Keeper Anna Draper was beaten from the spot against Cheltenham. Pic: CTF Photography | Chris Foxwell
The tough start to the season continued on Sunday for MK Dons Women

MK Dons Women’s difficult start to the season continued on Sunday as they were thumped 5-0 by Cheltenham Town.

After their opening day 7-0 defeat at Exeter City last week, the managerless Dons, led by interim head coach Dene Walsh, are still very much a work in progress as they look to gel a new team together following the summer’s exodus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cheltenham meanwhile, who swept aside Plymouth in their opening game 4-0, got off to a flying start at Stadium MK, and raced into a 3-0 advantage by the interval.

They could have led in the opening two minutes with two great chances, but Dons keeper Anna Draper tipped a long-range effort onto the bar, and Una Lue missed a follow-up. But when Draper brought down Lue after 20 minutes, Robins skipper Emily Owen converted from the spot to give the visitors the lead.

Caitlin Stewart and Madeline Welham battle for the ball against Cheltenham. Pic: CTF PhotographyCaitlin Stewart and Madeline Welham battle for the ball against Cheltenham. Pic: CTF Photography
Caitlin Stewart and Madeline Welham battle for the ball against Cheltenham. Pic: CTF Photography | Chris Foxwell

Two minutes later, they doubled their lead when Lue nodded in Lacy-Jai Liggett’s cross, before Liggett went from provider to scorer to make it 3-0.

It could have been even worse just before half-time when Dons gave away a second penalty of the afternoon, but Draper this time made a brilliant stop from the spot to deny Ffion Llewellyn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not long after the restart, Cheltenham added a fourth with Lue’s second as she headed past Draper, before the visitors added a fifth midway through the second-half when Henna Butcher converted from close range to make it 5-0.

Draper was by far the busier keeper in the closing stages, called into action to deny Doris Greenwood and Connie Pengelly to keep the score to five at the full-time whistle.

Dons will have little time to dwell on it, with a trip to Real Bedford - where many of last season’s squad are now playing, led by former manager Charlie Bill - in the FA Women's National League Cup.

Related topics:WorkPlymouthStadium MKRobins

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.