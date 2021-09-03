Cheltenham Town vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats ahead of the game

Cheltenham Town

Dons will be looking to win a third game in a row on Saturday when they take on newly promoted Cheltenham Town at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Beating Accrington Stanley in the league and Burton Albion in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday has Liam Manning’s side on the crest of a wave heading to Gloucestershire on Saturday, eager to make it a hat-trick of victories under Liam Manning.

Dons could go into the game though without two key attackers, with Mo Eisa likely sidelined after picking up an injruy against Accrington on Saturday, while Troy Parrott is on internationa duty with the Republic of Ireland.

The Robins have struggled in recent week, and are without a win in their last four, but they have all been games away from home. Their last game on familiar soil came on August 17 when they beat Ipswich 2-1.

Dons have had the upper hand over Cheltenham down the years, winning four of the six matches outright, and losing just once. That one defeat though was on their last trip to Whaddon Road on Boxing Day in 2018.

Robert Lewis will take charge of the game. He last took charge of Dons in their 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in January.