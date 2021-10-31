Cheshire Police investigating racist abuse during Dons’ win over Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra

Police are investigating allegations of racist abuse amongst the Crewe Alexandra supporters during their 4-1 defeat to MK Dons on Saturday.

In a statement, Crewe said: “The club is aware of the racist abuse incident that happened in the stands during yesterday’s match.

“We would like to reassure fans that this matter was dealt with immediately and is now in the hands of the police.

“Crewe Alexandra will not tolerate any form of abuse.”

They are expected to make a further statement tomorrow.