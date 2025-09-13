Live

Chesterfield 1-1 MK Dons - Honours even as Naylor's header shares spoils

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 13th Sep 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 16:52 BST
MK Dons are in action in Derbyshire this afternoon, taking on Chesterfield.

Get the latest from the game at the SMH Group Stadium.

Chesterfield vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:52 BST

FULL TIME: Chesterfield 1-1 MK Dons

The losing run of games ends for both sides as Tom Naylor’s 86th minute header cancels out Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s first-half strike.

An entertaining affair but one which Dons will think they have dropped two points in

16:48 BST

92 mins: Sub

Dobra off, Lewis on

16:46 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

16:46 BST

89 mins: Save

Dons could not get hold of it, Dickson is through but fires straight at MacGillivray

16:43 BST

87 mins: Booked

Paterson into the book for a foul on halfway

16:43 BST

86 mins: GOAL - Chesterfield are level

Chesterfield have only looked a threat from set-pieces and from another corner, Naylor flicks past MacGillivray to equalise

16:40 BST

84 mins: Over

Dons napping at a Chesterfield corner, no-one picks up McFadzean at the far post who volleys wildly over the bar

16:38 BST

83 mins: Sub

Leko replaces goal-scorer Hepburn-Murphy

16:34 BST

78 mins: Subs

Two more for Chesterfield: Markanday and Darcy off, Dickson and Mandeville on

16:32 BST

76 mins: Roof of the net

Collins leaves acres of space for Tanton to break into, his cross is miscued though and lands on the roof of the net

16:29 BSTUpdated 16:30 BST

73 mins: Sub

Dan Crowley comes off after a productive 73 minutes, replaced by Will Collar

Attendance: 8,127 (592)

16:26 BST

69 mins: Wide

Fleck’s free-kick sails harmlessly wide. After a spell of scraps and stop-start football, it has woken up the home supporters

16:24 BST

68 mins: Booked

Gilbey now gets a yellow card for a foul on the edge of the box

16:24 BST

65 mins: Booked

Hepburn-Murphy and Dobra are having a right old scrap here, both go into the book

16:19 BST

63 mins: Subs

Aaron Collins comes on for Mendez-Laing for only his second appearance.

For Chesterfield, Bonis is being replaced by Will Grigg, and Daley-Campbell is replaced by Devan Tanton

16:16 BST

60 mins: In good voice

The Dons fans opposite have been in good voice so far, and they’ve liked what their team has served up so far.

A solid if unspectacular start to the second-half, just feeling their way into the game again, taking all the pace out of it

16:14 BST

58 mins: High and dry

Set-piece routine from Chesterfield finds Dobra on the edge of the box but his shot is miles over

16:12 BST

56 mins: Booked

Mendez-Laing into the book for kicking the ball into the stands after it had run out of play

