Chesterfield 1-1 MK Dons - Honours even as Naylor's header shares spoils
Get the latest from the game at the SMH Group Stadium.
Chesterfield vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Chesterfield 1-1 MK Dons
The losing run of games ends for both sides as Tom Naylor’s 86th minute header cancels out Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s first-half strike.
An entertaining affair but one which Dons will think they have dropped two points in
92 mins: Sub
Dobra off, Lewis on
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
89 mins: Save
Dons could not get hold of it, Dickson is through but fires straight at MacGillivray
87 mins: Booked
Paterson into the book for a foul on halfway
86 mins: GOAL - Chesterfield are level
Chesterfield have only looked a threat from set-pieces and from another corner, Naylor flicks past MacGillivray to equalise
84 mins: Over
Dons napping at a Chesterfield corner, no-one picks up McFadzean at the far post who volleys wildly over the bar
83 mins: Sub
Leko replaces goal-scorer Hepburn-Murphy
78 mins: Subs
Two more for Chesterfield: Markanday and Darcy off, Dickson and Mandeville on
76 mins: Roof of the net
Collins leaves acres of space for Tanton to break into, his cross is miscued though and lands on the roof of the net
73 mins: Sub
Dan Crowley comes off after a productive 73 minutes, replaced by Will Collar
Attendance: 8,127 (592)
69 mins: Wide
Fleck’s free-kick sails harmlessly wide. After a spell of scraps and stop-start football, it has woken up the home supporters
68 mins: Booked
Gilbey now gets a yellow card for a foul on the edge of the box
65 mins: Booked
Hepburn-Murphy and Dobra are having a right old scrap here, both go into the book
63 mins: Subs
Aaron Collins comes on for Mendez-Laing for only his second appearance.
For Chesterfield, Bonis is being replaced by Will Grigg, and Daley-Campbell is replaced by Devan Tanton
60 mins: In good voice
The Dons fans opposite have been in good voice so far, and they’ve liked what their team has served up so far.
A solid if unspectacular start to the second-half, just feeling their way into the game again, taking all the pace out of it
58 mins: High and dry
Set-piece routine from Chesterfield finds Dobra on the edge of the box but his shot is miles over
56 mins: Booked
Mendez-Laing into the book for kicking the ball into the stands after it had run out of play