Chesterfield 1-2 MK Dons - Dons survive late bombardment to win
Chesterfield vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons hold on!
My goodness that was a tense ending! Chesterfield threw the keeper forwards at a corner at the death, but they couldn’t pick him out as Dons cling on to claim the three points!
95 mins: Over the bar
Corr just over the bar from Mandeville, good header from Markanday’s corner
93 mins: Off the line
Somehow MK Dons clear from off the line, Chesterfield think it’s over but nothing given
91 mins: Sherring booked
Sam Sherring gets a yellow card for taking his time at a throw
Stoppage time
SEVEN minutes
89 mins: Just wide
Good move from Chesterfield, Akinola take aim right footed, bends it wide
85 mins: Chesterfield change
Akinola replaces Horton
84 mins: Big chance
Lemonheigh-Evans gets a clattering but his header unleashes Nemane, he gets to the byline with Hogan and Gilbey there but his cross misses everyone
81 mins: Williams on
MJ Williams coming on for Liam Kelly for these closing stages.
Expect things to get more physical in the latter stages
76 mins: GOAL - Chesterfield get one back
Darren Oldaker, who got sent off in this fixture a month ago, rifles home the free-kick.
2-1
75 mins: Nemane gets lucky
Foul right on the edge of the box by Nemane sees him into the book.
Chesterfield want a penalty and a red card but nothing doing
72 mins: White can't continue
After getting treatment, White limps out for Carroll
69 mins: Close again
Sherring gets a shove as he tries to clear, it falls to Markanday, he tries to place it in the bottom corner but puts it wide.
Joe White has gone down injured, Tom Carroll prepped to come on
66 mins: What a strike!
Corr Dilan Markanday fires a beautiful effort on goal, cutting onto his left-foot from the right flank, but it’s just over the top
63 mins: Dons make changes
Goal-scorer Callum Hendry makes way for Lemonheigh-Evans, while Ellis Harrison comes off for Scott Hogan
58 mins: Offord into the book
Perhaps lucky to have avoided a card in the first-half goes into book this time for a tame one on halfway
54 mins: What a chance
Oh Dons should be done. White’s terrific pass free Tomlinson, he picks out Hendry who just has the keeper to beat but he pokes it straight at Thompson
51 mins: Bizarre chance
Free-kick clipped to Hendry on the edge of the box, Grimes and keeper Thompson come racing towards it, Hendry’s header is rolling towards the empty net but it’s just wide
