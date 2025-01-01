Live

Chesterfield 1-2 MK Dons - Dons survive late bombardment to win

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 1st Jan 2025, 13:49 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 16:57 GMT
MK Dons kick-off 2025 on the road as they take on Chesterfield this afternoon.

Chesterfield vs MK Dons - LIVE

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:57 GMT

FULL TIME: MK Dons hold on!

My goodness that was a tense ending! Chesterfield threw the keeper forwards at a corner at the death, but they couldn’t pick him out as Dons cling on to claim the three points!

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:53 GMT

95 mins: Over the bar

Corr just over the bar from Mandeville, good header from Markanday’s corner

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:51 GMT

93 mins: Off the line

Somehow MK Dons clear from off the line, Chesterfield think it’s over but nothing given

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:49 GMT

91 mins: Sherring booked

Sam Sherring gets a yellow card for taking his time at a throw

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:48 GMT

Stoppage time

SEVEN minutes

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:47 GMT

89 mins: Just wide

Good move from Chesterfield, Akinola take aim right footed, bends it wide

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:42 GMT

85 mins: Chesterfield change

Akinola replaces Horton

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:42 GMT

84 mins: Big chance

Lemonheigh-Evans gets a clattering but his header unleashes Nemane, he gets to the byline with Hogan and Gilbey there but his cross misses everyone

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:38 GMT

81 mins: Williams on

MJ Williams coming on for Liam Kelly for these closing stages.

Expect things to get more physical in the latter stages

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:34 GMT

76 mins: GOAL - Chesterfield get one back

Darren Oldaker, who got sent off in this fixture a month ago, rifles home the free-kick.

2-1

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:33 GMT

75 mins: Nemane gets lucky

Foul right on the edge of the box by Nemane sees him into the book.

Chesterfield want a penalty and a red card but nothing doing

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:30 GMT

72 mins: White can't continue

After getting treatment, White limps out for Carroll

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:28 GMT

69 mins: Close again

Sherring gets a shove as he tries to clear, it falls to Markanday, he tries to place it in the bottom corner but puts it wide.

Joe White has gone down injured, Tom Carroll prepped to come on

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:24 GMT

66 mins: What a strike!

Corr Dilan Markanday fires a beautiful effort on goal, cutting onto his left-foot from the right flank, but it’s just over the top

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:21 GMT

63 mins: Dons make changes

Goal-scorer Callum Hendry makes way for Lemonheigh-Evans, while Ellis Harrison comes off for Scott Hogan

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:16 GMT

58 mins: Offord into the book

Perhaps lucky to have avoided a card in the first-half goes into book this time for a tame one on halfway

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:13 GMT

54 mins: What a chance

Oh Dons should be done. White’s terrific pass free Tomlinson, he picks out Hendry who just has the keeper to beat but he pokes it straight at Thompson

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:10 GMT

51 mins: Bizarre chance

Free-kick clipped to Hendry on the edge of the box, Grimes and keeper Thompson come racing towards it, Hendry’s header is rolling towards the empty net but it’s just wide

