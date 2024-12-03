Chesterfield will need to be on their toes when taking on MK Dons

Danny Webb | Getty Images

Chesterfield’s assistant manager spoke ahead of tonight’s game with MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Webb said Chesterfield will have to be on their toes to take on Scott Lindsey’s rejuvenated MK Dons tonight at Stadium MK.

The Spireites arrive at MK1 in eighth spot in League Two, two points behind Dons in sixth. But they tasted defeat at the weekend, going down 2-0 to League One opposition in the form of Exeter City in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons go into the game 16 days without a game, and with five wins in a row, with Scott Lindsey predicting his toughest challenge yet when they take on Chesterfield tonight.

And Webb, assistant to Paul Cook, feels the Derbyshire side will also have to be on their toes against Dons, who have been given a lift since the arrival of the new head coach.

“They’re a good team. Scott Lindsey’s gone in there and rejuvenated them somewhat,” said the assistant manager. “After an iffy start they’re up in the play-offs now. They’re only a couple of points ahead of us so they’ll be fearing us just like we’re aware of them and their threats.

“We’ll have to be on our toes. We saw at Exeter that when you play against high-level opponents, they shaded the chances, ran a little bit quicker at times, were that little bit stronger in the challenge and that doesn’t happen to us much.

“In a way it’s good that we suffered defeat against League One opposition because it’s got everyone ready and on their toes for a very tough game against MK Dons.”