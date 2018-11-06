Chuks Aneke and Paul Tisdale in line for monthly awards

Paul Tisdale and Chuks Aneke have been nominated for League 2 Manager and Player of the Month for October.

Dons picked up 16 points from a possible 18 last month, earning Tisdale his nomination, while Aneke netted four goals in six appearances to make the shortlist of four.

Tisdale faces competition from Northampton boss Keith Curle, Colchester's John McGreal and Micky Mellon at Tranmere Rovers.

Despite spending 10 years in the Football League, Tisdale's first manager of the month award came last season while in charge of Exeter City.

Aneke meanwhile comes up against former Dons striker Nicky Maynard, who scored five of Bury's eight goals in October, Grimsby keeper James McKeown and Reece Brown at Forest Green.

The winners will be revealed on Friday morning.