Chuks Aneke wishes he could be more physical

After some rough-housing from Bury's Nathan Cameron, Chuks Aneke admitted he wishes he could give as good as he gets.

The Bury skipper left the Dons talisman floored on a couple of occasions with some heavy challenges, and squared up to the 24-year-old as both ended the game with a yellow card, though Aneke netted both goals in the 2-1 win.

Aneke and Cameron

But after a fierce challenge from behind in the second half, leaving the Dons forward requiring treatment before being brought off shortly afterwards, Cameron was lucky to remain on the pitch, having already been booked.

"It definitely should have had another yellow card." said Aneke. "I don't do things like that, but if it was me, it would have been a red card. It is what it is.

"I just wish I could be a bit more physical. I've learned from playing in this league, when I get physical I get yellow cards, red cards and suspensions. I had to be smart today, let him win a few things. But he made a horrendous tackle on me, and that went unnoticed."

Aneke's brace came from the penalty spot, having netted in both halves after fouls on Peter Pawlett and Brandon Thomas-Asante. Aneke, now Dons' top scorer with nine goals, said his penalties were fairly straight forward after watching keeper Connor Ripley go early.

He said: "The keeper went very early, so I was able to wait for the keeper to dive and put it where he wasn't. I was so determined just to score again, so I didn't have many thoughts when it came to the second one.

"I practice after all the sessions. I always feel there's one coming, and yesterday I felt like we'd get one so I was out practising. We don't get many penalties, and decisions don't go our way. We've definitely had stone-wall penalties not given, but you can't make excuses. We're just thankful to have come away with the points.

"I wanted to get a hat-trick, I wanted to push on. It wasn't to be."