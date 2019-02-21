Cisse changes the order of things to adapt to League 2

Ouss Cisse hopes MK Dons have learned the right way of playing League 2 football after putting together back-to-back wins last week.

After a string of poor performances at home and most notably away, Dons had slipped out of the play-off spots, with manager Paul Tisdale blasting his side's naivety after losing at Exeter.

Ouss Cisse

Cisse's return to the side, having not played at all in January, coincided with Dons' return to form, winning at Newport and Carlisle to put them back in the play-off spots and the hunt for automatic promotion. And the Mali midfielder says he hopes the squad have learned the lessons of their torrid start to 2019.

"We have to learn and I hope we did," he said. "How we played at Newport is how we have to start every game. We looked so much stronger as a team. We have to start every game like that. The football will come after that.

"Teams are very different, at home and away. I think we have to focus on ourselves. The last three months, we have tried too hard to play football, but in League 2, you have to be strong first of all – win your headers and tackles, and then play football, not try to play football and be strong."

Playing in a midfield with Conor McGrandles and Alex Gilbey, Cisse has looked in good form, but admitted he had to change his style of play to impress Tisdale and assistant Matt Oakley and convince them he should regain his place in the side.

He said: "I'm happy, I was waiting for this moment. I had not played for an age – for all of January. I was training hard to get back in the team, and we've now won, so I'm happy!

"It's the manager's choice (not to pick me) but I have to keep working hard and get back on the team and show him what I can do for the team.

"I was talking to Matt and Tis because I like to play football, like City and Barcelona! I like to get on the ball, but League 2 is not like that. I changed my mind to be strong first of all, and then play. That's why I'm good at the moment.

"I played with Alex and Conor last year as well, so I know them well, they're running a lot so I can get on the ball. You cannot have just one type of player in a team, but I'm the type to get on the ball while Gilbs and Conor are the ones doing the running, making tackles and space. I'm happy to play with them."