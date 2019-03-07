Cisse "directly responsible for Dons' upturn on form"

Player of the Month nominee Ouss Cissee is one of the key reasons MK Dons have managed to win four games in a row, according to his manager Paul Tisdale.

Cisse has started in the last four games, coinciding with Dons' turnaround in form, seeing them cruise back into the hunt for automatic promotion, having dropped out of the play-off spots five games ago.

On Thursday, Cisse was nominated for the February PFA Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month Award - the award voted for by fans.

Speaking after the nomination, Dons chief Tisdale said the Mali midfielder has been one of the key men in reviving Dons' season.

He said: "He has played particularly well in the last four games. You can only ask a player to take on board what you tell him, and he has done. I believe he has made real progress in playing to this style, and I'm very happy he has got some satisfaction from his hard work.

"He has had great faith when he has not been in the side, that he can do what he can do, doesn't worry about things he cannot affect, and has been a great influence on the other players.

"He is engaging, and even when he isn't in the side, is a player you can talk to. I'm really pleased. It just shows how you can adapt, and he has adapted to what we've required. When he came in, we were at the end of a really bad run, and he was one of the players who brought in a freshness and is one of the players directly responsible for the upturn in form."

