Cisse is showing why he was signed by MK Dons

Ouss Cisse will continue to get better as he adapts to English football, says his manager Robbie Neilson.

The 26-year-old scored his first goal for MK Dons in the 1-0 win over QPR at Loftus Road on Saturday, sending Dons through to the FA Cup fourth round, with the draw being made on Monday.

Cisse, who missed much of November and December after knee surgery, was a stand-out performer in the 1-0 win over Peterborough last week at centre back before returning to the position he has cut his teeth in with Dons for the FA Cup - the centre of midfield.

And his solo goal, which saw him break from just inside the QPR half to score a wonderful bending stike past keeper Alex Smithies even had manager Robbie Neilson surprised.

"We didn't expect him to be that high up the pitch," joked Neilson afterwards. "As he came into the box we were all screaming for him to square it as I'm sure all the fans were! But he's slotted it into the top corner! It's a great finish."

And after two impressive displays in a week, Neilson says Dons are seeing why he brought the Mali international to the club in the summer.

He said: "He's a guy who has come in this season and is a real favourite with the fans and players because he has a big personality and he works so hard. I'm so pleased for him.

"He has come from the second tier in France and hte paec of hte game is totally different. The most he has played is 26 games in a whole season and he's probably not far off that already. He will grow into the game in England."