Cisse wants to return to the starting line-up after Bury winner

Match-winner Ouss Cisse believes his goal and all-round performance coming off the bench against Bury will see him return to the starting line-up.

The Mali international replaced Ryan Watson on 61 minutes at Stadium MK with the match finely poised. But after a few deft touches in the midfield, Cisse prodded home George Williams' cross as the clock struck 90 minutes to earn Dons all three points.

Having been a regular in the side last season, Cisse has not started a game under Paul Tisdale yet, but he hopes his late winner will convince the manager to put him in.

He said: "I have to show, everyone, the gaffer and my team-mates that I should start. When I come on, I have to do my best, and today I scored so I'm happy about that.

"I was not happy not starting, but the gaffer told me at half time I would be coming on, and I wanted to give my best for the team, and I did."

Cisse splits opinion amongst the supporters, but they were united in cheering his name at the final whistle as he rounded the field.

Alex Gilbey and Lee Nicholls celebrate with Cisse

"I like the fans - they love me and I love them," he continued. "I try to give everything for them every game and I'm happy for them as well as myself."

Cisse's winner means Dons have won their first two league games of the season for the first time in their history. While both sides hit the woodwork, a stern defensive display kept the Shakers at bay and allowed a fairly quiet afternoon for keeper Lee Nicholls. Cisse praised the defence for their work, and said keeping the clean sheet meant Dons were always in with a chance of victory.

He added: "We played very well defensively. We knew if they scored first, it would be hard to win the game. For me, the most important thing is, if you don't concede a goal, you've got a chance to win the game. We did that today.