Clean sheet will help boost Cumming’s morale after difficult period in the Dons goal

Team-mates David Martin and Jack Tucker have come out in support of goalkeeper Jamie Cumming after his clean sheet against Portsmouth on Saturday.

The stopper, on loan from Chelsea, has been on the rough end of performances of late, conceding 16 goals in his last six outings prior to the trip to Fratton Park.

And while he was a busy man on Saturday, making several key saves to keep Pompey at bay, his performance too, along with the rest of the team, gives him something to build on, said experienced keeper Martin.

He said: “I'm very close with Jamie having worked with him, and sometimes you have these spells when you feel like every shot goes in, and you don't have a chance.

“But you have to ride with that, it's part of his journey and experience. You have to come out the other side of it.

“I think he'll have learned a lot more about his character now, and it will only help him in the future, wherever that may be.”

Defender Tucker admitted Cumming’s rough ride of late has not been of his own doing, but instead that of the defence in front of him. And speaking after his own goal-scoring performance on Saturday, Tucker singled out his keeper for his role in the win.

“Jamie has had a tough run in the last few weeks,” said the 23-year-old. “It felt like all the shots on target were going in, and he doesn't deserve that - it's not down to him, we've got to do better to stop the chances.

“He's made some great saves today and he's made a great save on the line at 2-0. If that goes in, it's a nervous final ten minutes.

