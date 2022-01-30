Jamie Cumming said he was buzzing with back-to-back clean sheets at MK Dons

Having kept just four clean sheets prior to arriving at MK Dons, Jamie Cumming said he was delighted to have kept back-to-back lockouts.

The 22-year-old keeper, on loan from Chelsea, spent the first half of the season on loan at struggling Gillingham, making the second most saves in the division prior to his arrival at Stadium MK.

After making a match-winning save against Portsmouth on his debut, Cumming was beaten by Doncaster’s single goal at Stadium MK last Saturday before keeping two shut-outs on the road at Burton and then Wycombe on Saturday as Dons climbed to fourth in League One.

While he made two or three crucial stops at the Pirelli Stadium, Saturday’s performance at Adams Park was fairly routine for the keeper, who was called into action more to deny Wycombe’s aerial threat than any clear-cut efforts on his goal.

“I'm buzzing,” said Cumming after his second clean sheet in a row. “I've not had many this season so hopefully we can keep it going.

“If we can keep clean sheets, we'll be right up there come the end of the season.

“I had to deal with the threat of the ball coming into the box, and it helped the team with me coming to collect the ball so it was a positive for me today. But we defended brilliantly and limited them to next to nothing.”

On the victory, he added: “It's a big win. It's a tough place to come, we know they play a direct style and we knew we'd have to deal with it before we could get it down and play.

“We played some good football in the first half but the second was more a case of grinding it out and they didn't pose too many threats to be honest.