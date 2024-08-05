Coaches are putting themselves under pressure to get MK Dons promoted

Carl Magnay | Jane Russell

The club’s ambitions are clear for everyone to see

The pressure to get MK Dons to the Championship sooner rather than later is one put on the Mike Williamson and his coaching staff by themselves more so than the club itself.

Dons have only spent one season in the second tier, and that came in 2015/16 and resulted in relegation. Readying themselves for a second consecutive campaign in League Two - and their third since the drop from the Championship - Dons are as far from the division they want to be in as possible.

First-team coach Carl Magnay joined Dons on loan in League One back in 2009 and made just one appearance, but feels the club he knew compared to the one he joined have the same aspirations. However, Magnay admitted rather than being pressured from those above them, those ambitions are led by those working around him.

“The club has just got better,” he said. “It was League One at the time, so in terms of the level, we're below that now, but the infrastructure, stadium, everything now is geared towards getting the club as high as possible.

“The goal for us is to get into the Championship as soon as possible, but we put ourselves under that pressure and expectation because we believe in the players so much. It's been familiar but I'm walking into a club that is so well prepared, that gives you everything you need to be successful.”

For Magnay, not only was it a return to Milton Keynes this summer, but a reunion with the club’s coaching staff. Having worked as a player under Williamson, Ian Watson and Chris Bell at Gateshead, the 35-year-old said making the move was an easy one for him as he knew what he would be walking into in terms of his colleagues, but has been delighted with the way the players have helped him settle too.

“I've loved it,” he continued. “When you move to a new club, you just hope you work with good people. I'm a massive relationships guy, so getting to know the players on a more personal level has been really important, and the group has been so welcoming.

“I know Mike, Ian and Belly, I've got history with them, so that’s been fine. It's been everything I expected and more.”