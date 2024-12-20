Coaching career looms in Lewie's future

Dean Lewington | Jane Russell

The skipper is getting his ducks in a row as he prepares for life after playing

Spending more time on the sidelines this season has whet the appetite for Dean Lewington to pursue a career as a coach when he eventually hangs up his playing boots.

The 40-year-old has made just nine outings for MK Dons this season, with the majority of them coming in cup and trophy competitions.

Given more of a watching brief from the bench this season, which has also included a game as caretaker manager between Mike Williamson’s departure and Scott Lindsey’s arrival in September, Lewington has been watching the coaching staff more so than his team-mates on the field as he sets his sights on life after playing.

“I think that's the route I'm going to go down,” said the skipper. “I'm speaking to people, asking them why they do what they do, so it has been a good learning curve.

“I’ve got a different role now, I'm understudy to Loz (Laurence Maguire)! I'm still training, being fit and prepared to help when I'm needed. I've had a few 30 second appearances which have been fun trying to get ready in time! And it gets me out of the running at the end!

“It's different, but looking into the future, I'm paying a lot more attention to the coaching and that side of the game.”

With coaches at both ends of the experience spectrum in Scott Lindsey’s staff, Lewington said he is picking up pointers from the vastly experienced Carl Laraman, to relative newcomer Ben Gladwin, who made 39 appearances for Dons in an 18-month spell at Stadium MK.

“We're really lucky that we've got a really talented coaching staff,” Lewington continued. “We've got Larry who has had a fantastic career with some really good clubs. I watch how he coaches, how he is around the lads. And even Glads too, he's a new coach but I'm picking up ideas and getting a feel for it.

“He's really good, we've done a few meetings together and bounced ideas off each other. When he coaches, he's just a coach and you do what you're told!”