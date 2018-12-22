Colchester 'did a job on us' says Tis after defeat

Paul Tisdale said he had few complaints as MK Dons lost their first league game of the season on Saturday, going down 1-0 to Colchester United.

Luke Prosser's 12th minute goal proved the difference between the sides - his deft touch from a corner sailing over Lee Nicholls' head as Colchester picked up their first ever win at Stadium MK.

"They did a good job on us," said Tisdale. "I don't think it was us not being good, so I've little to complain about us and no real criticism at half time. We could have done a little better.

"We're disappointed to lose of course, especially as we've not lost here before. I don't want to blow too much hot air about that defeat, we have a game in a few days. We tried hard today, we weren't below par, they just played well against us.

"We will have plenty of challenges ahead of us, and we had a challenge today. We had to come from a goal behind, we came close but we didn't quite do it. Our challenge now is to respond."

With Dons' first half performance far from their fluid best, Tisdale made two changes as he brought of Kieran Agard and Rhys Healey for Chuks Aneke and Peter Pawlett, and though it changed the flow of the game, it did not influence the scoreline.

Tisdale continued: "I wasn't right or wrong – we didn't score! When you go a goal behind, the important thing is not to score another and in the second half we didn't. We came pretty close with one or two opportunities. I wasn't right or wrong. It is what it is, we tried, the players did their best, I'm philosophical about it.

"I don't think you should mistake me being quite considered for being anything less than disappointed but we have to keep a balanced view, we're still in a good place in the league, it's Christmas and we're still second. We're in a good position, we've got players coming back – we go again."