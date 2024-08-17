Colchester United 1-0 MK Dons - Read gives Colchester a late lead
Colchester United vs MK Dons - LIVE
84 mins: Late changes
Tovide into the book for a late foul on Lewington.
Offord comes off for Dons, Tommy Leigh replaces him
For Colchester, Tovide makes way after his booking, replaced by Milton Oni
81 mins: GOAL - Colchester open the scoring
Ahhhh it’s come from a Dons attack. Harrison’s ball into the box was far too early, and Colchester can counter. Arthur Read is sent clear down the U’s right and after looking like he’d taken a touch too much, he pokes past McGill.
Colchester are in front
79 mins: Saved
Tomlinson’s free-kick is over the wall but comfortable for Macey
78 mins: Off the post!
Great flurry of chances for Dons - Wearne forces a great save, Gilbey hits the rebound off the post, Tomlinson then wins a free-kick on the edge
75 min: Gilbey into the book
Gilbey appeared to win the ball off Payne there but the referee deemed it a foul, and a booking at that
70 mins: Tucker fires wide
The free-kick is whipped in, cleared as far as Tucker who takes it on the half-volley, but shoots wide.
More changes for Colchester as Egbo and Gordon come off for Edwards and Anderson
69 mins: Flanagan into the book
Tomlinson bursts down the left, looks to cut inside the ex-Dons defender but Flanagan takes him down, into the book - Colchester’s first yellow
64 mins: Dons changes
Here come Connor Evans and Ellis Harrison
Callum Hendry to make way, and Aaron Nemane too comes off
62 mins: First change
Colchester make the first sub of the afternoon - Bishop off, Read on
57 mins: What a stop!
Oh a great save from Macey, Hendry does everything right from Tomlinson’s cross, but the Colchester keeper throws a foot at it to keep it at 0-0
55 mins: McGill denies Payne
Payne drops a shoulder and bursts through Sherring and Tucker, under pressure though he fires into the chest of McGill
52 mins: Corner
Dons with some nice stuff, Tomlinson’s header to Gilbey, edge of the box, Hendry can’t get a shot off, back to Gilbey who’s effort takes a deflection wide
47 mins: Tovide takes aim
Shrugs off the attention of Sherring does Tovide, but blasts his effort over McGill’s bar. He looks like he’s come off worst after the shot as well, he needs treatment
Second-half
No changes for either side at the break as Colchester restart the game
Today's attendance
Attendance: 4,521 (494)
HALF TIME - Colchester 0-0 MK Dons
Not a lot to say about that half really. End-to-end stuff, not really a huge amount of chances at either end.
Dons with a decent opening after two minutes when Wearne rounded the keeper but other than a Jack Payne effort from range, Colchester haven’t threatened either
Stoppage time
One minute to be added on
39 mins: Gordon with a late one
Nasty challenge on Hendry is allowed to play on as Nemane breaks, but the tackle deflects back off him for a goal kick.
John-Kymani Gordon, who threw himself into Hendry late, only gets a word from the ref
