Colchester United 2-1 MK Dons - Decent start to the half from Dons
MK Dons take on Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium this afternoon
Get the latest from the game
Colchester United 2-1 MK Dons
54 mins: Dons putting the pressure on
After a couple of corners put Colchester under pressure, Harvie clips a ball towards Gilbey who heads back across goal for Eisa, but it’s just out of his reach.
Decent start to the half for the visitors.
Dallison limps out for Colchester, replaces by Al-Amin Kazeem.
47 mins: Devoy forces a save
Good strike from the Irishman on his left-peg, tipped over the top by Goodman.
Smith fouls in the box from the corner for a free-kick to Colchester
Second-half
Colchester get the game back underway.
No changes at the interval for either side.
COYD
HALF TIME: Colchester United 2-1 MK Dons
A frantic and enthralling half which has threatened to boil over at every opportunity.
Dons led early on through Mo Eisa’s fourth in four, but the lead lasted less than two minutes with Joe Taylor, the former Luton man, bagging twice in about three minutes to give Colchester the lead.
The visitors haven’t looked comfortable at the back, while there have been tempers flaring all over the pitch making for a game right on a knife-edge.
45+5 mins: What a block!
Corr that’s a brilliant block from Nico Lawrence to deny Eisa an equaliser. Leko does really well to keep the ball alive in the box, sets up Eisa to sweep it in but the Colchester defender does brilliantly to deflect it over the bar.
45 mins: Leko’s flashpoint
He’s in a right old shouting match with his manager is Jonathan Leko! The forward is getting frustrated at what he sees as a lack of service, while Alexander wants to see more work-rate from the former Charlton man.
Either way, he dances past a couple of players before firing wide.
Five minutes to be added on here.
39 mins: Throw causes trouble
Dons having a little spell of pressure, but can’t seem to get a shot in to trouble the keeper Goodman.
Harvie’s throw comes into the mixer, O’Hora, Gilbey and Tucker all have efforts as the ball bobbles in the box but Colchester stand firm.
30 mins: Off the line
Another cross into the box causing Dons troubles, this time it’s Hall with a header that needs to be dealt with off the line by Tucker.
A couple of incidents which have seemingly gone unnoticed by the referee - Fevrier leaving one on the shin of O’Hora before Ihionvien appears to raise his hands to the face of Tucker.
23 mins: Devoy getting instructions
In his first start, Devoy is getting a lot of shouts at the moment, his manager telling him to up his work-rate and then getting a grilling from Warren O’Hora.
All the same, Dons get on the front foot, Norman winning a corner which Robson fires far too deep.
20 mins: Players down everywhere
Two Colchester players getting treatment, including braceman Taylor, while Tommy Smith gets bandaged back together. Bradley Ihionvien also getting treatment for the home side.
All three look capable of continuing.