Colchester United 2-2 MK Dons - Hepburn-Murphy restores parity again

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 1st Nov 2025, 13:22 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2025, 16:18 GMT
MK Dons are in FA Cup action this afternoon, taking on fellow League Two side Colchester United.

Get the latest from the game.

Colchester United vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:34 GMT

76 mins: Wide

Oooooh Collar’s strike deflects into the path of Hepburn-Murphy on a hat-trick but he scuffs it miles wide - saved by the offside flag

Collar makes way for Paterson

Sanders off, Thompson on

16:29 GMT

71 mins: Chance

Well taken corner, Crowley’s ball finds Collar but he heads over.

Tomlinson meanwhile replaces Mellish as Colchester bring on Tovide for Williams

16:23 GMT

65 mins: Booked

Offord now gets a yellow for blocking off Lisbie’s attempt at a counter

16:21 GMT

63 mins: Close

Great spot from Kelly to see Collar’s run, but the pass it just out of reach of the midfielder. Really close

16:17 GMT

58 mins: GOAL! Dons are level

Hepburn-Murphy at it again! Well worked by Collar to feed Mendez-Laing, who in turn gives it to Hepburn-Murphy on the angle to rifle it low into the corner to level at 2-2!

16:10 GMT

51 mins: Booked

Read into the book for the hosts for a foul on Hepburn-Murphy

16:08 GMT

49 mins: Corner

Last ditch tackle from ex-Don Jack Tucker to put Mendez-Laing’s effort wide.

The corner comes in, Offord heads back across goal, Collar can’t convert and puts it wide

16:06 GMT

47 mins: GOAL - Anderson restores Colchester's lead

Oh Jack Sanders. He turns on the edge of his area and gets his pocket pinched by Anderson, who then cuts back and forth before lashing it into the roof of the net to restore Colchester’s lead

16:03 GMT

Second-half

We’re up and underway again for the second-half

15:47 GMT

Half-time: Colchester 1-1 MK Dons

A messy half, but one which ends with two goals out of relatively hopeful balls forwards, well-finished by first Micah Mbick and then Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Not a vintage Dons performance but so far, 1-1

15:46 GMT

45+1 mins: Booked

Ekpiteta and Williams get their legs tangled just inside the Dons half, the Dons man adjudged to have fouled and goes into the book

15:45 GMT

Stoppage time

One minute to be added on

15:43 GMT

41 mins: Booked

Mellish into the book for a foul on Lisbie

15:42 GMT

40 mins: Too much

Hepburn-Murphy breaks clear again, he’s got Mendez-Laing wide of him but he blasts the pass to him and it’s out of play

15:38 GMT

37 mins: GOAL! Dons are level!

Just as ‘out of nowhere’ as the Colchester opener was, Dons are level! A hopeful ball up the line for Hepburn-Murphy sees the striker through on goal, he lifts the ball deftly over Macey and sees it over the line almost in slow motion!

It’s 1-1

15:30 GMT

30 mins: Wide

Mellish doesn’t give up on a ball down the line, pulls it across, Sanders leaves it for Mendez-Laing to power one goalwards but it hits Offord and bounces wide

15:27 GMT

26 mins: GOAL - Colchester lead

A real mix-up at the back for Dons as Mellish loses the flight of the ball allowing Micah Mbick to pick it up 30 yards or so out, he looks up and spots Trueman miles out of his goal, and bents it up and in to give the U’s the lead

15:17 GMT

16 mins: Scrappy

It’s been relatively end-to-end with little clear-cut for either. A really firm midfield scrap though, not much football played along the deck

