Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons - Dons complete late turnaround to win

MK Dons take on Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium this afternoon

By Toby Lock
Published 19th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 17:08 BST

Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons

17:22 BST

View from the press box

Wow. What a finish. Those new stoppage time rules eh?!

From staring defeat in the face at 88 minutes, by the 99th minute, they were in front.

Something of a redemption story for Dennis, who a couple of weeks ago was told he needed to improe his fitness to get into the game to scoring the winner at the death here, that’s what football is all about.

Highlighted once again Dons’ need for strength in depth, but at this point, just let the win sink in!

17:09 BST

FULL TIME! Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons

What. A. Turnaround!

Losing with 88 minutes played, MK Dons are leaving Essex with three points under their belt!

17:05 BST

90+9 mins: GOAL!!!!

Unbelievable! Matt Dennis has turned and fired from the edge of the box to find the back of the net to fire MK Dons into the lead!!

16:57 BST

90+3 mins: Colchester want a pen

Furious Colchester fans and staff, but not the players as Thomas goes sprawling in the box, no penalty given.

16:56 BST

90 mins: Stoppage time

ELEVEN minutes to be added on!

The 569 Dons supporters in full voice as they sense a win

OH! What a stop from Goodman! He flies across his line to tip Tucker’s header onto the bar before gathering!

16:54 BST

88 mins: GOAL - Dons are level!

Alex Gilbey! The ball is hopefully clipped through more than anything, but the skipper races onto it, two Colchester defenders for company but he lifts it over keeper Goodman to score against his former club!

2-2!

16:47 BST

82 mins: Angry scenes again

Harvie and Tchamadeu clash, the Colchester man has Harvie’s shirt around his throat and both go into the book. Dons pitch a free-kick into the box but Norman’s shot is wide

16:41 BST

76 mins: Smith makes way

The former Colchester defender has just been let off the hook massively after playing Joe Taylor through, but the striker, keen on a hat-trick blasts it into the stand.

Conor Grant comes on to replace him.

16:39 BST

75 mins: What a turn of pace

Corr that was rapid from substitute Al-Amin Kazeem as he skips past Norman and turns on the burners to get on the end of it, leaving everyone for dust. His shot though is tipped over by MacGillivray

16:35 BST

69 mins: Plenty of stoppage time expected

There’s been no flow or pace to this second half in the last 15 mins or so, the referee must surely be totting it all up for the end.

Anyway, Matt Dennis has made a bit of a lively start, finds Harvie to cross for Norman, who heads wide.

