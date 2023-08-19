Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons - Dons complete late turnaround to win
MK Dons take on Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium this afternoon
Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons
View from the press box
Wow. What a finish. Those new stoppage time rules eh?!
From staring defeat in the face at 88 minutes, by the 99th minute, they were in front.
Something of a redemption story for Dennis, who a couple of weeks ago was told he needed to improe his fitness to get into the game to scoring the winner at the death here, that’s what football is all about.
Highlighted once again Dons’ need for strength in depth, but at this point, just let the win sink in!
FULL TIME! Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons
What. A. Turnaround!
Losing with 88 minutes played, MK Dons are leaving Essex with three points under their belt!
90+9 mins: GOAL!!!!
Unbelievable! Matt Dennis has turned and fired from the edge of the box to find the back of the net to fire MK Dons into the lead!!
90+3 mins: Colchester want a pen
Furious Colchester fans and staff, but not the players as Thomas goes sprawling in the box, no penalty given.
90 mins: Stoppage time
ELEVEN minutes to be added on!
The 569 Dons supporters in full voice as they sense a win
OH! What a stop from Goodman! He flies across his line to tip Tucker’s header onto the bar before gathering!
88 mins: GOAL - Dons are level!
Alex Gilbey! The ball is hopefully clipped through more than anything, but the skipper races onto it, two Colchester defenders for company but he lifts it over keeper Goodman to score against his former club!
2-2!
82 mins: Angry scenes again
Harvie and Tchamadeu clash, the Colchester man has Harvie’s shirt around his throat and both go into the book. Dons pitch a free-kick into the box but Norman’s shot is wide
76 mins: Smith makes way
The former Colchester defender has just been let off the hook massively after playing Joe Taylor through, but the striker, keen on a hat-trick blasts it into the stand.
Conor Grant comes on to replace him.
75 mins: What a turn of pace
Corr that was rapid from substitute Al-Amin Kazeem as he skips past Norman and turns on the burners to get on the end of it, leaving everyone for dust. His shot though is tipped over by MacGillivray
69 mins: Plenty of stoppage time expected
There’s been no flow or pace to this second half in the last 15 mins or so, the referee must surely be totting it all up for the end.
Anyway, Matt Dennis has made a bit of a lively start, finds Harvie to cross for Norman, who heads wide.