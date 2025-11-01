Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons - Dons into the FA Cup second round
Colchester United vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME!
There’s the whistle, Dons are through!
96 mins: End-to-end
Hepburn-Murphy nearly gets his hat-trick at one end, forcing a save before the U’s launch it, and Tovide breaks the offside and lifts it over Trueman but Tomlinson clears
Stoppage time
Five mins to be added
87 mins: GOAL! Dons lead!
Joe Tomlinson finishes off low into the corner after Mendez-Laing’s cross pings around in the box!
Subs: Crowley for Thompson-Sommers, and Anderson for Edwards for the hosts
86 mins: Formation
Looks a bit more like a 4-4-2 now with the changes for Dons.
KTS set to come on shortly as extra-time looms
76 mins: Wide
Oooooh Collar’s strike deflects into the path of Hepburn-Murphy on a hat-trick but he scuffs it miles wide - saved by the offside flag
Collar makes way for Paterson
Sanders off, Thompson on
71 mins: Chance
Well taken corner, Crowley’s ball finds Collar but he heads over.
Tomlinson meanwhile replaces Mellish as Colchester bring on Tovide for Williams
65 mins: Booked
Offord now gets a yellow for blocking off Lisbie’s attempt at a counter
63 mins: Close
Great spot from Kelly to see Collar’s run, but the pass it just out of reach of the midfielder. Really close
58 mins: GOAL! Dons are level
Hepburn-Murphy at it again! Well worked by Collar to feed Mendez-Laing, who in turn gives it to Hepburn-Murphy on the angle to rifle it low into the corner to level at 2-2!
51 mins: Booked
Read into the book for the hosts for a foul on Hepburn-Murphy
49 mins: Corner
Last ditch tackle from ex-Don Jack Tucker to put Mendez-Laing’s effort wide.
The corner comes in, Offord heads back across goal, Collar can’t convert and puts it wide
47 mins: GOAL - Anderson restores Colchester's lead
Oh Jack Sanders. He turns on the edge of his area and gets his pocket pinched by Anderson, who then cuts back and forth before lashing it into the roof of the net to restore Colchester’s lead
Second-half
We’re up and underway again for the second-half
Half-time: Colchester 1-1 MK Dons
A messy half, but one which ends with two goals out of relatively hopeful balls forwards, well-finished by first Micah Mbick and then Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.
Not a vintage Dons performance but so far, 1-1
45+1 mins: Booked
Ekpiteta and Williams get their legs tangled just inside the Dons half, the Dons man adjudged to have fouled and goes into the book
Stoppage time
One minute to be added on
41 mins: Booked
Mellish into the book for a foul on Lisbie