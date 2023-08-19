News you can trust since 1981
Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons - Relive the dramatic game

MK Dons take on Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium this afternoon

By Toby Lock
Published 19th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 17:08 BST

Get the latest from the game

Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons - FULL TIME

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023, 13:49 BST

A look around the ground

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023, 13:50 BST

Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off

READ THE FORM GUIDE AHEAD OF KICK-OFF HERE

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023, 14:00 BST

Team news for MK Dons - one change

Dawson DevoyDawson Devoy
Dawson Devoy

One change for MK Dons this afternoon as Dawson Devoy comes in for MJ Williams, who misses out through injury. Matt Dennis and Conor Grant return on the substitute’s bench

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Smith, O’Hora, Tucker, Harvie, Norman, Gilbey, Robson, Devoy, Leko, Eisa

Subs: Harness, Holland, Ilunga, Hunter, Grant, Dennis, Dean

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023, 14:00 BST

Two changes for Colchester United

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023, 14:09 BST

Devoy back in the side

Dawson DevoyDawson Devoy
Dawson Devoy

Irish midfielder Dawson Devoy is handed his first start of the season this afternoon, but he had to bide his time.

The 21-year-old only came on for his first appearance of the campaign on Tuesday night, with his attitude impressing manager Graham Alexander after the pair had a good chat about their expectations this season.

READ MORE

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023, 15:01 BST

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023, 15:02 BST

1 mins: Eisa with an early chance

Long way out for the striker here, but Mo Eisa has taken aim from about 25 yards but it’s harmlessly wide

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023, 15:06 BST

4 mins: Devoy takes aim

Dawson Devoy, back in the side for his first start, cuts through a couple of Colchester tackles to unleash a rare shot but it’s over the bar.

Decent start from the visitors so far.

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023, 15:10 BST

8 mins: GOAL! Mooooo!

It’s four in four for Mo Eisa! Cameron Norman’ cross headed home by the striker!

MK Dons are in front!

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023, 15:12 BST

9 mins: GOAL - Colchester are level

Remarkable couple of minutes here - no sooner have Dons taken the lead but Colchester break, cross from the left goes right across the face of goal, Dons defence goes to sleep and Joe Taylor is on hand to poke in from close range

It’s 1-1!

