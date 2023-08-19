Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons - Relive the dramatic game
MK Dons take on Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium this afternoon
Get the latest from the game
Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons - FULL TIME
Team news for MK Dons - one change
One change for MK Dons this afternoon as Dawson Devoy comes in for MJ Williams, who misses out through injury. Matt Dennis and Conor Grant return on the substitute’s bench
MK Dons: MacGillivray, Smith, O’Hora, Tucker, Harvie, Norman, Gilbey, Robson, Devoy, Leko, Eisa
Subs: Harness, Holland, Ilunga, Hunter, Grant, Dennis, Dean
Devoy back in the side
Irish midfielder Dawson Devoy is handed his first start of the season this afternoon, but he had to bide his time.
The 21-year-old only came on for his first appearance of the campaign on Tuesday night, with his attitude impressing manager Graham Alexander after the pair had a good chat about their expectations this season.
Kick-off
MK Dons get the game underway
1 mins: Eisa with an early chance
Long way out for the striker here, but Mo Eisa has taken aim from about 25 yards but it’s harmlessly wide
4 mins: Devoy takes aim
Dawson Devoy, back in the side for his first start, cuts through a couple of Colchester tackles to unleash a rare shot but it’s over the bar.
Decent start from the visitors so far.
8 mins: GOAL! Mooooo!
It’s four in four for Mo Eisa! Cameron Norman’ cross headed home by the striker!
MK Dons are in front!
9 mins: GOAL - Colchester are level
Remarkable couple of minutes here - no sooner have Dons taken the lead but Colchester break, cross from the left goes right across the face of goal, Dons defence goes to sleep and Joe Taylor is on hand to poke in from close range
It’s 1-1!