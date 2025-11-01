Colchester United vs MK Dons - Build-up from the FA Cup
Colchester United vs MK Dons - LIVE
MK Dons team news
Two changes this afternoon for MK Dons as Paul Warne keeps predominantly the same side to the one which was beaten by Bromley last Saturday.
Craig MacGillivray misses out so Connal Trueman comes in in goal, while Alex Gilbey is out, replaced by Dan Crowley.
Team: Trueman, Offord, Sanders, Ekpiteta, Mellish, Nemane, Crowley, Kelly, Collar, Mendez-Laing (c), Hepburn-Murphy
Subs: Finch, Thompson, Paterson, Tomlinson, Leko, Thompson-Sommers, Lewis-Burgess, Troso, Medwynter
Pre-match odds
Today’s odds thanks to MyBettingSites:
Colchester 13/10
Draw 21/10
MK Dons 17/10
Familiar faces
Two ex-Dons in the Colchester line-up this afternoon, one of them skippering the side.
Jack Tucker spent three years at Stadium MK but departed for Essex, initially on loan, back in January before making the move permanent in the summer. He has been a regular for the U’s this season and captain’s the side this afternoon.
And Tom Flanagan was a hotly tipped youngster many moons ago at MK1, coming through the ranks before excellent spells at Burton, Sunderland and others before rocking up in Essex. He is on the bench for the hosts.