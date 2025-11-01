Live

Colchester United vs MK Dons - Build-up from the FA Cup

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 1st Nov 2025, 13:22 GMT
Milton Keynes Citizen Morning Update Friday 31 October, 2025
MK Dons are in FA Cup action this afternoon, taking on fellow League Two side Colchester United.

Get the latest from the game.

Colchester United vs MK Dons - LIVE

Updated 14:01 GMT

MK Dons team news

Dan Crowley starts for MK Dons this afternoonplaceholder image
Dan Crowley starts for MK Dons this afternoon | Jane Russell

Two changes this afternoon for MK Dons as Paul Warne keeps predominantly the same side to the one which was beaten by Bromley last Saturday.

Craig MacGillivray misses out so Connal Trueman comes in in goal, while Alex Gilbey is out, replaced by Dan Crowley.

Team: Trueman, Offord, Sanders, Ekpiteta, Mellish, Nemane, Crowley, Kelly, Collar, Mendez-Laing (c), Hepburn-Murphy

Subs: Finch, Thompson, Paterson, Tomlinson, Leko, Thompson-Sommers, Lewis-Burgess, Troso, Medwynter

14:07 GMT

Pre-match odds

Today’s odds thanks to MyBettingSites:

Colchester 13/10

Draw 21/10

MK Dons 17/10

14:06 GMT

Familiar faces

Jack Tuckerplaceholder image
Jack Tucker | Jane Russell

Two ex-Dons in the Colchester line-up this afternoon, one of them skippering the side.

Jack Tucker spent three years at Stadium MK but departed for Essex, initially on loan, back in January before making the move permanent in the summer. He has been a regular for the U’s this season and captain’s the side this afternoon.

And Tom Flanagan was a hotly tipped youngster many moons ago at MK1, coming through the ranks before excellent spells at Burton, Sunderland and others before rocking up in Essex. He is on the bench for the hosts.

14:02 GMT

Good looking ball for the FA Cup

14:00 GMT

Colchester's team to face MK Dons

13:23 GMT

Our match preview

13:22 GMT

A look around the ground

Related topics:FA Cup
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice