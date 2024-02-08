Coleman expects a different MK Dons this time around

John Coleman

MK Dons will be a different prospect on Saturday compared to when the sides last met, according to Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman.

Stanley's 1-0 win at the Wham Stadium in October 2023 was Mike Williamson's first game in charge of Dons just four days after replacing Graham Alexander at the helm. While they dropped to 19th after the loss, Dons have since climbed into the play-off spots in League Two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williamson's side have changed significantly since that day though, and according to Coleman, will bare little resemblance come kick-off on Saturday.

The Stanley boss said: "He did really well at Gateshead and deserved his crack at this league, it wasn't going to change overnight against us, his first game in charge.

"He will be better prepared to play against us this time and we will have to be better prepared to play against him and his team.

"For us, every game is a benchmark now. With every game between now and the end of season, the pressure ramps up and if you want that pressure, then you have got to win games.