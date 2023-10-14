Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Striker Max Dean said the MK Dons players have once again let themselves and head coach Graham Alexander down after their stoppage time disaster against Barrow on Saturday.

Leading 2-0, courtesy of Dean’s first-half brace at Stadium MK, heading into stoppage time at the end, Dons threw away their winning advantage, conceding twice in the 93rd and 95th minutes to extend their win-less League Two run to eight games, heaping more pressure on Alexander.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The head coach did not shy away from laying the blame at the door of the players after yet another capitulation, and Dean too said it was the responsibility of those on the pitch to see out the remainder of the game comfortably.

“That can't happen at any level of football,” he said. “Two nil and cruising, and again, we've not seen a game through. In this league, you get punished when you're not doing things right. It's tough at the moment.

“It's two points dropped but we can't keep saying it, we have to see games through. We've not been in that winning situation a lot recently but that's not an excuse.

“The gaffer set out the gameplan which we all saw for 85 minutes, and everyone was made up. His plan didn't change, it was on us on the pitch. If we come away winning 2-0, everyone is made up with everyone, but that's on us, 100 per cent.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dean was voted man of the match by the sponsors of the match with his two goals and all-round demeanour all afternoon, but the teenager said he would trade it for a win, adding: “When I look back on it in a few days, I might be a bit happier with my own performance than I am now.

“It's about winning, and I'd miss 10 chances if it meant winning 1-0 and I'd be happy about it.